Chargers waive QB Casey Bauman, WR Praise Olatoke

The Chargers trimmed a couple of players from their roster on Monday.

They announced that they have waived quarterback Casey Bauman and wide receiver Praise Olatoke. They did not add any players to the 90-man roster, so they have a pair of open spots to work with this week.

Bauman signed with the Chargers after going undrafted out of Augustana. The Chargers are without Justin Herbert due to a foot injury, but they have three other quarterbacks on the roster and Bauman was the only one of the four who did not play in their preseason opener.

Olatoke played two offensive snaps in that game and did not catch the only pass thrown his way.