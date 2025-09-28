 Skip navigation
Charges OT Joe Alt carted off in first quarter

  
Published September 28, 2025 01:29 PM

The Chargers offensive line has lost another starter.

Left tackle Joe Alt had to be helped off the field during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants. Alt went to the sideline and then got on a cart to return to the locker room.

The Chargers say Alt is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Alt moved from right tackle to left tackle after Rashawn Slater’s season-ending knee injury this summer. The Chargers are also missing right guard Mekhi Becton in this game due to a concussion, so they’re missing several pieces up front.

The Chargers have punted on both of their offensive possessions and the Giants lead 7-0 with 5:32 to play in the first quarter.