Charges to be pursued against three men in connection with fan’s death at Dolphins-Patriots game

In response to our recent item about the ongoing fights at NFL games, a reader pointed out a development from last Friday that we missed.

Police will pursue charges against three men in connection with a fight that preceded the death of a fan during last month’s Dolphins-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium.

Dale Mooney, 53, passed at a local hospital after a “violent confrontation” during the third quarter of the Week 2 contest.

The preliminary results of an autopsy “did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue,” per the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. However, a cause of death had not been determined.

Police are seeking criminal complaints against three men. They will be charged with assault and battery, and disorderly conduct. A probable-cause hearing will occur in the coming weeks.

“Although that investigation remains open and ongoing, Foxborough Police — in consultation with the District Attorney’s Office — determined that the currently available evidence supported submitting applications for criminal complaint to Wrentham District Court at this time,” the Foxborough Police Department said in a statement.

The authorities have video of the incident, from multiple different angles.