Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

Top Clips

nbc_golf_westam_roundof16_v2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Western Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
nbc_ffhh_headlinesv6_230804.jpg
Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Charles Omenihu suspended for six games

  
Published August 4, 2023 03:48 PM

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu has been suspended for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, the league announced on Friday afternoon.

Omenihu was arrested in January on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. He was a member of the 49ers at the time.

As a free agent, Omenihu signed a two-year deal with the Chiefs in March.

A Texans fifth-round pick in 2019, Omenihu was traded to the 49ers midway through the 2021 season. Last year, he played 54 percent of San Francisco’s defensive snaps. He recorded 4.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits in the regular season. He added 2.0 sacks in three postseason games.

Omenihu is eligible to participate in the rest of Kansas City’s preseason practices and games before his suspension begins.