nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Chase Brown, Bengals talking about a contract extension

  
Published January 29, 2026 01:10 PM

Bengals running back Chase Brown has one year left on his rookie deal and he’d like to secure a longer run with the team before that contract comes to an end.

Brown told Ben Baby of ESPN that his representatives have opened up talks with the Bengals about a contract extension. Brown set career highs with 1,019 rushing yards and 437 receiving yards while scoring 11 touchdowns during the 2025 season.

“I would love to do something and be a part of this team,” Brown said. “I don’t want to go anywhere else.”

The Bengals signed wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals before last season, but they took their time before getting deals done with both players. Brown noted that wound up costing the team more than it might have if they’d gotten pacts out of the way earlier and it remains to be seen if they’ll take a different course with their top back.