Chase Brown touchdown gives Bengals 7-0 lead over Browns

The Bengals spent a lot of time this offseason mentioning wanting to get off to a hot start in 2025.

It’s mission accomplished for the team’s first drive.

Running back Chase Brown took in a 5-yard touchdown to cap a 12-play, 68-yard opening drive to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead.

Brown had seven carries for 28 yards and also caught a 7-yard pass on the possession.

The Bengals were also 3-of-3 on third down on the possession, with some short third downs negating the effectiveness of the Browns’ pass rush led by Myles Garrett.

Tee Higgins also had a catch for 13 yards and Ja’Marr Chase caught one 6-yard pass, as Joe Burrow began the season 4-of-5 for 38 yards on the drive.