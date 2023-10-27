Chase Claypool: I’ve got to earn my keep, I’m cool with that

Wide receiver Chase Claypool made his Dolphins debut in last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Claypool was an observer for two games after being acquired in a trade with the Bears, but he got on the field for four offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps last weekend. Claypool didn’t have any passes thrown his way, but said this week that he knows it will be a process for him to get fully integrated into the offense and he said he’s happy to let that play out.

“I just let them decide, you know, this is a team and I’m not just going to just go from like, you know, five snaps on offense to 25,” Claypool said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “It’s going to be a slow progression. I’ve got to earn my keep. So I’m cool with that. I’m excited for the opportunity. I just have fun playing football.”

The Dolphins will face the Patriots for the second time this season on Sunday. Claypool wasn’t on the team for the Dolphins’ win in New England and the Dolphins could use him to provide some unscouted looks for their divisional rivals to deal with this time around.