Chase Young: First sack since 2021 was a “long time coming”

Commanders defensive end Chase Young’s 2023 season got off to a later start than hoped, but he was able to deliver once he finally got on the field.

Young missed the opener because of a stinger, but he was cleared to play against the Broncos on Sunday and he had 1.5 sacks to help the Commanders win 35-33 after trailing 21-3 in the first half. Young tore his ACL in 2021 and only played three games last year because of further knee trouble, so the sacks were Young’s first since a half-sack in Week Six of the 2021 season.

“I just feel blessed. It’s been a long time coming,” Young said, via Scott Abraham of of WJLA. “It was just a blessing to be running around the field, being out there with the guys. I think that was the most exciting thing.”

Montez Sweat also had 1.5 sacks in the win and both players are looking for new contracts as they play out the final year of their current deals. More days like Sunday will make for some tough offseason decisions for the Commander, but they are likely ones they’ll welcome if it means they continue winning games.