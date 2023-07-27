Chase Young; I’m running around and feeling explosive

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Dr. Diandra: Number of owners who will compete in Cup playoffs grows in 2023
Colorado Buffaloes Head Football Coach Deion Coach Prime Sanders Press Conference
Big 12 leaders vote to accept Colorado, clearing the way for Buffs to depart Pac-12, AP source says
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-WOMEN
Ukraine fencing star Olga Kharlan disqualified from worlds after not shaking Russian’s hand

Top Clips

nbc_dps_pac12future_230727.jpg
Pac-12 in limbo with Colorado leaving for Big 12
nbc_dps_floriodiscussion_230727.jpg
Rodgers playing the long game with discount?
nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Dr. Diandra: Number of owners who will compete in Cup playoffs grows in 2023
Colorado Buffaloes Head Football Coach Deion Coach Prime Sanders Press Conference
Big 12 leaders vote to accept Colorado, clearing the way for Buffs to depart Pac-12, AP source says
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-WOMEN
Ukraine fencing star Olga Kharlan disqualified from worlds after not shaking Russian’s hand

Top Clips

nbc_dps_pac12future_230727.jpg
Pac-12 in limbo with Colorado leaving for Big 12
nbc_dps_floriodiscussion_230727.jpg
Rodgers playing the long game with discount?
nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chase Young; I’m running around and feeling explosive

  
Published July 27, 2023 11:36 AM

It’s a big year for Commanders defensive end Chase Young and he said on Thursday that it is off to a good start.

Young tore his ACL in 2021 and only played three games last season, which helped lead to the team’s decision to pass on exercising their option on his contract for the 2024 season. That puts Young in position to play for his next contract with Washington or someone else, so being at full speed would be a good development.

Young’s message on Thursday was that everything is looking good so far.

“Just know that I feel good, I’m running around and I’m feeling explosive again,” Young said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

If all goes well this season, the Commanders might wind up paying Young more than they would have under the terms of the option but that would likely be viewed as a good problem to have in Washington.