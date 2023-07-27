Chase Young; I’m running around and feeling explosive

It’s a big year for Commanders defensive end Chase Young and he said on Thursday that it is off to a good start.

Young tore his ACL in 2021 and only played three games last season, which helped lead to the team’s decision to pass on exercising their option on his contract for the 2024 season. That puts Young in position to play for his next contract with Washington or someone else, so being at full speed would be a good development.

Young’s message on Thursday was that everything is looking good so far.

“Just know that I feel good, I’m running around and I’m feeling explosive again,” Young said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

If all goes well this season, the Commanders might wind up paying Young more than they would have under the terms of the option but that would likely be viewed as a good problem to have in Washington.