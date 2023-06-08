 Skip navigation
Chicago mayor sees “a pathway forward” to keeping the Bears at Soldier Field

  
Published June 8, 2023 02:20 AM
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson believes the Bears may stay in the city, at their longtime home of Soldier Field, rather than move to the suburbs.

Johnson met with top Bears officials on Wednesday and said after the meeting that he believes there’s a way for the team to remain at Soldier Field, which is owned by the Chicago Park District.

“We want to make sure we keep shuffling here in the city of Chicago with the Bears,” Johnson said. “I want to make sure the ownership of the Chicago Bears, the Park District and the residents of the city of Chicago have a real seat at the table to discuss a pathway forward.”

The team has played in the city of Chicago since 1921 (excepting one year in Champaign when Soldier Field was being renovated), but Soldier Field is both the oldest and smallest stadium in the NFL, and the team wants to build its own stadium.

However, after the Bears bought the old racetrack in Arlington Heights with plans to build a stadium there, the team balked at the property tax assessment and is now reconsidering. That could be the opening to a new deal to remain in Chicago.