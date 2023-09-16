 Skip navigation
Chiefs activate Chris Jones to 53-man roster

  
Published September 16, 2023 03:21 PM

Not that there was a question of him playing, but defensive tackle Chris Jones is officially available for Kansas City’s matchup with Jacksonville.

The Chiefs announced they’ve activated Jones to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Jones missed the season-opening loss to Detroit while holding out for a new contract. He then agreed to a one-year deal on Monday to return to the fold. He’s coming off arguably his best season, recording 15.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 29 quarterback hits in 17 games. He then had 2.0 sacks, three TFLs, and 6 QB hits in the postseason to help Kansas City win Super Bowl LVII.

To make room on the roster, the Chiefs waived cornerback Darius Rush.

The club has also elevated running back La’Mical Perine and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson. Perine’s elevation is likely insurance for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is questionable due to an illness. Edwards-Helaire did not practice on Wednesday or Friday.