Chiefs activate Jody Fortson

  
Published January 28, 2023 11:05 AM
The Chiefs will have tight end Jody Fortson available on Sunday.

The team announced that Fortson has been activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Fortson has missed the last four games with an elbow injury and he had nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.

Fortson will take the roster spot that the Chiefs opened by waiving cornerback Chris Lammons earlier this week.

The Chiefs also elevated wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad.

Wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson were both listed as questionable on Friday, so the call-ups provide them with depth in the event those two are inactive on Sunday.