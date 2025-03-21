 Skip navigation
Chiefs agree to terms with CB Robert Rochell on one-year deal

  
Published March 21, 2025 07:06 PM

The Chiefs have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback/core special teams player Robert Rochell on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rochell, who turns 27 next month, spent the past two seasons with the Packers.

In 2024, he played 11 games, seeing action on one defensive snap and 121 on special teams. He made two tackles and recovered a fumble.

Rochell entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Rams in 2021, and he spent his first two seasons in Los Angeles.

He has totaled 25 tackles, one interception, four passes defensed and three fumble recoveries in 48 games with five starts in his four-year career.