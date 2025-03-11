Chiefs agree to terms with Kristian Fulton

Cornerback Kristian Fulton couldn’t beat the Chiefs as a member of the Chargers in 2024 and he’ll be joining them in 2025.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Fulton. The deal calls for Fulton to make $20 million with $15 million in guaranteed money.

Fulton signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last year after spending four seasons with the Titans. He started 15 games over the regular season and playoffs and finished the year with 51 tackles, an interception, and seven passes defensed.

The Chiefs have also made agreements with running back Elijah Mitchell and tackle Jaylon Moore since the free agency negotiating period began on Monday.