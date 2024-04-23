Chiefs announce extensions for Andy Reid, Brett Veach, Mark Donovan

The Chiefs have signed president Mark Donovan, General Manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid to contract extensions, the team announced Monday night.

The length of the extensions is unknown, with the Chiefs saying only that “the agreements ensure the leadership team of the Chiefs will remain in place for the long-term future.”

“Mark, Brett and Andy have achieved historic success together, and we are thrilled that they will continue in their roles for many years to come,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in a statement. “Individually, Mark, Brett and Andy each represent the best in the National Football League at their respective positions, and together, they make up one of the finest leadership teams in all of professional sports. They have been tremendous leaders for this organization on and off the field, and we look forward to their continued success in the years ahead.”

Donovan, Veach and Reid have been together in Kansas City since 2017. Donovan has been with the organization since 2009 and became team president two years later. Veach arrived in 2017.

Since the 2017 season, the Chiefs are 100-34, including the postseason, with seven consecutive AFC West championships, four AFC championships and three Super Bowl titles.

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for the support I’ve received these past seven seasons,” Veach said. “I am blessed to work alongside very talented people and am proud of the work we’ve done to bring three Super Bowls to Kansas City. I am excited to continue my career in a city that’s embraced me and my family the way it has and look forward to more opportunities to bring more championships to Chiefs Kingdom.”

Reid, 66, arrived in Kansas City in 2013 after 14 seasons in Philadelphia and helped transform the Chiefs. He had not won a Super Bowl title until 2019 when the Chiefs won their first championship since 1969.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Clark and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise,” Reid said. “Over the last 11 years, Tammy and I have enjoyed calling Kansas City our home. The community has embraced us. We’ve watched our family grow, including having all 12 grandkids during our time here. On the field, there have been so many people that have contributed to our success and Super Bowls, and I’m grateful to the players, coaches and staff that have all invested their time into this process. I’d also like to thank my agent, Bob LaMonte. Chiefs Kingdom is a special place and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”