One of the key offensive pieces of Kansas City’s championship run will be back for 2023.

The Chiefs are expected to re-sign Jerick McKinnon, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

In a Monday video conference, Kansas City General Manager Brett Veach had mentioned the possibility of McKinnon coming back.

“Obviously, we have a longstanding relationship with Jerick and we’ve had communication, so I wouldn’t be surprised if something got done with him soon,” Veach said.

Rapoport’s report came out a short time later.

McKinnon was second on the Chiefs with 10 touchdowns in 2022. He had nine receiving and one rushing while accounting for 803 yards from scrimmage. Appearing in all 17 regular-season games, McKinnon was on the field for 47 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and 28 percent of special teams snaps.