Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs are playoff underdogs for first time since drafting Patrick Mahomes

  
Published January 25, 2023 06:33 AM
nbc_pft_champprev_230125
January 25, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the spreads entering the NFC and AFC Championships to unpack why the Bengals and Eagles have the upper hand.

A Patrick Mahomes injury is what it took for the Chiefs to be playoff underdogs for the first time since Mahomes arrived in Kansas City.

The Bengals are currently favored by 1.5 points over the Chiefs at most sports books, reflecting the feeling among most bettors that Mahomes, playing on an injured ankle, will be less than 100 percent effective in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

That ends an impressive run for the Chiefs: They had been favored in 14 consecutive postseason games, which includes all of Mahomes’ playoff starts as well as their last two playoff games with Alex Smith as their starting quarterback.

With Mahomes as their starting quarterback, the Chiefs have been favored by as much as 12.5 points in the postseason (last year’s 42-21 win over the Steelers) and by as little as 1.5 points (their 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV). But they’re now in new territory, heading into a game that they’re not expected to win.