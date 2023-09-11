Chiefs, Chris Jones strike a one-year deal

It’s over.

The Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones have struck an agreement that will end his holdout.

The new contract won’t be a long-term agreement. Instead, it’s a one-year deal.

We’re in the process of tracking down the details. The key questions are these: (1) how much will he make?; and (2) can the Chiefs use the franchise tag on Jones in 2024?

The new contract will replace the final year of his prior deal. He was due to make $19.5 million. He had already surrendered one game check ($1.08 million) and had racked up more than $2 million in non-waivable fines.

Stay tuned. Regardless of what happens beyond 2023, the Chiefs will have Jones for the rest of the season.