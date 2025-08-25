Chiefs cut Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe did not make the 53-man roster in Kansas City.

Zappe has been placed on waivers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Chiefs will go with Gardner Minshew as the backup to Patrick Mahomes.

Zappe could be a waiver claim for some team that needs a backup quarterback but will more likely pass through waivers and end up on a practice squad.

A 2022 fourth-round pick of the Patriots, Zappe has started nine games in his NFL career, completed 62.1 percent of his passes and thrown 12 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.