Chiefs designate CB Jaylen Watson to return from IR

Kansas City’s secondary should be getting a boost for the postseason.

Per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Chiefs are designating cornerback Jaylen Watson to return from injured reserve on Friday. Watson is set to practice to end Week 18, which could set him up to be available for Kansas City’s first postseason game in the divisional round.

Watson suffered a broken fibula in Week 7. He’ll now have 21 days to be activated to the 53-man roster.

In his third season, Watson recorded 32 total tackles with six passes defensed in six games before suffering the injury.

Kansas City will be on the road to face Denver on Sunday before the postseason bye.