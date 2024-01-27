Chiefs downgrade Kadarius Toney to out for AFC Championship Game

Kadarius Toney officially will not play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs downgraded Toney (hip/personal) to out on Saturday morning.

Toney has not played since Kansas City’s Week 15 victory over the Patriots.

Toney was listed with only a hip injury during the week, making the personal designation an addition for Saturday. He was a full participant on Wednesday but limited on Thursday and Friday.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe), safety Mike Edwards (concussion), and linebacker Willie Gay (neck) remain questionable.

The Chiefs have also elevated defensive tackle Mike Pennell and cornerback Keith Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.