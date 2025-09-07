Chiefs expect Xavier Worthy to miss time with dislocated shoulder, wear brace when he returns

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was knocked out of Friday night’s loss to the Chargers, and he won’t be back right away.

The initial diagnosis of Worthy’s injury is a dislocated shoulder, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Chiefs expect him to miss some time, although it’s not clear at this point how much time. If further tests show the injury to be more serious than the initial diagnosis it’s possible Worthy could need surgery.

When Worthy does return, he’s likely to wear a brace to protect the injury.

Worthy ran the fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the Scouting Combine last year but wasn’t quite the big-play threat the Chiefs hoped he would be as a rookie, finishing the season with 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns. They’ll hope he gets healthy in time to make some big plays for the Chiefs at some point this season.