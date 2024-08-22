Chiefs fans in Kansas City will need to go old school to watch preseason finale

In Kansas City, it’s not just time to reconnect the cord. It’s time to reattach the rabbit ears.

For those who live in the home market of the two-time defending NFL champions, there’s only one way to watch Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Bears: Via the free, public airwaves.

As explained by the Kansas City Star, the Bears-Chiefs game will be subject to local blackout on NFL Network. The problem is that the local NBC affiliate that would otherwise be televising the game, KSHB, will be carrying the final night of the Democratic National Convention. The game will be relegated to KMCI.

YouTube TV doesn’t carry KMCI. The only way folks in Kansas City can watch the game is to rely on metal antennas to pull the signal out of the sky.

The same thing happened for the preseason opener, against the Jaguars. NBC had the Olympics, KMCI had the game, and the only way to see it was to rely on the old-school practice of positioning the rabbit ears in the right spot to capture the picture and sounds.