Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs GM Brett Veach: With Patrick Mahomes, we’re going after it every year

  
Published February 5, 2023 10:29 AM
Given JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman are banged up a week prior to Super Bowl LVII, Mike Florio and Peter King examine how the Chiefs will get creative with their plans at receiver.

The defending champion Rams were built to peak last year, and it worked, as they won the Super Bowl. But this season they fell back to earth, as trading draft picks and signing expensive veterans proved not to be the way to build a lasting winner.

The Chiefs have a different approach.

Kansas City has made it at least as far as the AFC Championship Game in all five of Patrick Mahhomes’ seasons as the starter, and the Chiefs are hoping to win their second Super Bowl with Mahomes in a week. And Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach says that with Mahomes, they expect to be contenders every season.

“When you have Pat Mahomes, we’re wired to go after it every year ,’' Veach told ESPN.

As an example, Veach cited the decision to trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and use the draft picks and salary cap space saved in that trade to build the defense. Veach said the Chiefs decided it just wasn’t realistic to think they could both keep Hill and bolster the defense the way they wanted.

“It became obvious as free agency started given the way wide receiver contracts were going up that it was going to be tough to do both,’' Veach said.

Once they drafted Mahomes, the Chiefs had the biggest piece in place. But they also wanted to build a roster around him that could contend every year. And through five years, they’ve done just that.