Chiefs hope D.J. Humphries can play soon to resolve their LT issue

The Chiefs benched second-year left tackle Wanya Morris on Sunday. Morris had replaced rookie Kingsley Suamataia in Week 2.

Left guard Joe Thuney had to move to left tackle to replace Morris, with reserve guard Mike Caliendo taking Thuney’s spot.

“Sometimes things snowball on you,” coach Andy Reid said of Morris, via John Dixon of arrowheadpride.com. “I mean, it’s a little bit of everything [that] gets you. He started off pretty good, and then it kind of went [downhill] from there. That happens with young guys. Nobody wants that to happen that way, but sometimes it happens, and then you kind of get frozen in your own feet on what to do exactly.”

Reid said the team has not given up on Suamatia and Morris.

“We’ve got young guys that were working in there,” Reid said. “They’re going against good players. The good ones have gotten — probably — the better of us. But [those are] things that these guys will learn from. They can bank [those] for the future and get themselves better. I think that’ll help us down the road.”

The Chiefs signed D.J. Humphries last week, but he is working his way back from a torn ACL in Week 17 last season. Humphries will play when he’s ready, but the Chiefs aren’t certain yet if that will be this week against the Chargers.

“I don’t think that’s probably fair to D.J. right now, just him coming off this offseason,” Reid said. “So, I think we just play it by ear as we go. If he feels OK, then we give him an opportunity. If [he’s] not where [he] needs to be, then [we] don’t. So we’ll just see how it goes.”

Reid said he would rather Thuney remain at guard, but that the veteran is an option at left tackle if Humphries isn’t ready.