Chiefs list CB Kristian Fulton, DL Omarr Norman-Lott as questionable

The Chiefs have released their final injury report for Monday night’s game against the Jaguars.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton and defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott are listed as questionable. No other players received injury designations, which puts defensive end Mike Danna on track to play for the first time since Week 2.

Fulton, who has an ankle injury, has also missed the last two games. He was listed as a limited participant in all three of the team’s practices this week.

Norman-Lott was added to the report on Saturday with an injury report. He did not participate in the team’s final practice session before they head to Jacksonville.