Chiefs’ moves include placing Chris Jones on reserve/did not report

The Chiefs placed defensive lineman Chris Jones on the reserve/did not report list.

Jones is holding out while seeking a contract extension, and he threatened last week to stay away until Week 8. That’s the magic date he has to report to get credit for the last year of his contract and slated for free agency in 2024.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports the sides have made “no movement” on a deal for Jones.

Jones will lose $7.5 million if he skips seven regular-season weeks as well as owing more than $2 million in non-waivable fines.

Jones will not count toward the team’s 53-player roster and his $19.5 million base salary will not count toward the salary cap as long as he’s on the did not report list.

The Chiefs also announced they released tight end Kendall Blanton, defensive back Deon Bush, center Austin Reiter and nose tackle Danny Shelton.

They waived defensive back Dicaprio Bootle, defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe, quarterback Shane Buechele, tight end Matt Bushman, linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive back Anthony Cook, running back Jerrion Ealy, wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, wide receiver Izaiah Gathings, offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick, wide receiver Juwan Green, offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, defensive back Kahlef Hailassie, offensive tackle Anderson Hardy, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, defensive back Lamar Jackson, defensive end Truman Jones, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, defensive back Duron Lowe, defensive back Isaiah Norman, quarterback Chris Oladokun, running back La’Mical Perine, wide receiver Cornell Powell, running back Deneric Prince, wide receiver Ty Scott, defensive back Reese Taylor, defensive tackle Chris Williams and defensive end Daniel Wise.

Offensive guard Jerome Carvin, linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi and wide receiver Nikko Remigio were waived with injury designations.

The Chiefs traded wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the Panthers and acquired defensive tackle Neil Farrell from the Raiders.