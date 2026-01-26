Drake Maye is the second-youngest Super Bowl starting quarterback ever

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has led his team to the AFC Championship in his second professional season, and at Super Bowl LX he will become the second-youngest quarterback ever to start in the Super Bowl.

Maye will be 23 years, 162 days old on February 8, when he starts for the Patriots at Super Bowl LX.

Dan Marino is the only quarterback younger than that to start a Super Bowl. He was 23 years, 127 days old when he led the Dolphins into Super Bowl XIX. Marino was the best quarterback in the NFL that year and as the youngest quarterback ever to start a Super Bowl, it was widely assumed that Marino would be back multiple times. Instead, the Dolphins’ loss to the 49ers was the only Super Bowl Marino ever played in.

The only other quarterback to start a Super Bowl at age 23 was Ben Roethlisberger, who was 23 years, 340 days old when he started his first Super Bowl with the Steelers, a win over the Seahawks at Super Bowl XL. Seven quarterbacks have started a Super Bowl at age 24: Brock Purdy, David Woodley, Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts and Drew Bledsoe.

If the Patriots beat the Seahawks, Maye will surpass Roethlisberger as the youngest quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl.