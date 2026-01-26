Chargers, DL Teair Tart agree on three-year extension

Defensive lineman Teair Tart won’t be leaving the Chargers as a free agent this offseason.

Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports that Tart has agreed to a three-year extension with the AFC West club. The deal is reportedly worth up to $37.5 million.

Tart signed with the Chargers in August 2024 and re-signed with the team in 2025. He started all 18 games that the Chargers played during the 2025 regular season and playoffs.

Tart had 36 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances. He also appeared in every game for the Chargers in 2024 and made 47 appearances for the Texans and Titans earlier in his career.