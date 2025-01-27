Chiefs open as 1.5-point favorites over Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

Two years later, the Chiefs and Eagles are getting together in the Super Bowl again.

Last time, the Eagles entered the game as 1.5-point favorites for the game played in Arizona. This time, the DraftKings opening line has the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites in Super Bowl LIX, to be played in New Orleans.

In Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles seem to have the better overall team. As we saw at the time, that doesn’t matter when the Chiefs have quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

We’ll find out in two weeks whether the Chiefs can do it again, giving them the first-ever Super Bowl threepeat — with the bookends coming against Philadelphia.