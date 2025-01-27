 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs open as 1.5-point favorites over Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

  
Published January 26, 2025 10:15 PM

Two years later, the Chiefs and Eagles are getting together in the Super Bowl again.

Last time, the Eagles entered the game as 1.5-point favorites for the game played in Arizona. This time, the DraftKings opening line has the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites in Super Bowl LIX, to be played in New Orleans.

In Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles seem to have the better overall team. As we saw at the time, that doesn’t matter when the Chiefs have quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

We’ll find out in two weeks whether the Chiefs can do it again, giving them the first-ever Super Bowl threepeat — with the bookends coming against Philadelphia.