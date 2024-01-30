Chiefs-Ravens is most-watched AFC Championship ever, with 55.47 million viewers

This year’s AFC Championship has become the champion of AFC Championships.

Via CBS, Chiefs-Ravens averaged 55.473 million viewers. It’s the most-watched AFC Championship ever.

It’s a 17-percent increase over last year’s comparable window. Which featured the quarterback-free (eventually) 49ers losing to the Eagles.

Coupled with even higher ratings for the Lions-49ers game on Fox, it bodes well for massive numbers on CBS, when the 49ers and Chiefs get together, again, for the Super Bowl.