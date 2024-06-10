 Skip navigation
Chiefs release Super Bowl ring hype video, narrated by Jon Hamm

  
Published June 10, 2024 10:30 AM

The Chiefs will soon be getting their newest Super Bowl rings. In anticipation of the unveiling of the bling, they’ve posted a hype video.

It’s narrated by John Hamm. Something he probably didn’t do for free.

The video features not Mahomes and Kelce, but George Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie. Both joined the team as rookies in 2022 and have two Super Bowl wins in two seasons.

Here’s the video. The distribution of the rings will officially close the door on 2023, and it will crystallize the goal for 2024: Three in a row.

Can they get there? If they do, they will have overcome an offseason full of strange developments and distractions. They also will have navigated a season that has them playing football on every day of the week but Tuesday — including Black Friday and Christmas.