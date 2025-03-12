 Skip navigation
Chiefs restructure the contracts of Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones

  
Published March 12, 2025 08:46 AM

The Chiefs have opened up a major chunk of cap space ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s start to the new league year.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured the contracts of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones. The moves create over $49 million in cap room for the team to use.

Some of that space will go to offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, running back Elijah Mitchell, and cornerback Kristian Fulton after they agreed to deals with the team this week.

Mahomes’s deal runs through the 2031 season and the structure of the pact could come up for further discussion in the wake of Josh Allen’s massive extension in Buffalo. Jones is signed through 2028.