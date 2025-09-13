Chiefs rule out Xavier Worthy for Sunday vs. Eagles

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will miss Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch.

The Chiefs announced today that Worthy will miss tomorrow’s game against the Eagles with the shoulder injury he suffered in last week’s loss to the Chargers.

Worthy’s dislocated shoulder was expected to force him to miss time, although on Friday Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Worthy still had a “slim” chance of playing.

As the player with the fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the Scouting Combine, Worthy is someone the Chiefs want to have available to stretch the field and capitalize on Patrick Mahomes’ big arm. That won’t happen this week.