Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

It's a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

It's a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Chiefs rule out Xavier Worthy for Sunday vs. Eagles

  
Published September 13, 2025 12:12 PM

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will miss Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch.

The Chiefs announced today that Worthy will miss tomorrow’s game against the Eagles with the shoulder injury he suffered in last week’s loss to the Chargers.

Worthy’s dislocated shoulder was expected to force him to miss time, although on Friday Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Worthy still had a “slim” chance of playing.

As the player with the fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the Scouting Combine, Worthy is someone the Chiefs want to have available to stretch the field and capitalize on Patrick Mahomes’ big arm. That won’t happen this week.