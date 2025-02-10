Chiefs score late TD, two-point conversion, trail Eagles 40-14

The game has been decided, but the Chiefs have put up more points.

Patrick Mahomes connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a 7-yard touchdown and hit Justin Watson on the two-point conversion to cap a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

Philadelphia leads 40-14 with 2:54 left on the clock.

Kansas City started its drive at the 25-yard line after Nikko Remigio’s kick return.

On first-and-10, Travis Kelce caught just his third pass of the night, gaining 9 yards. Isiah Pacheco caught the next pass, gaining 6 for a first down.

An 8-yard gain by Kelce put the Chiefs at second-and-2, with a 12-yard gain by Xavier Worthy moving the chains to the Eagles’ 42-yard line.

Worthy’s second reception in a row gained 5 yards, but that was followed by an incomplete pass to Hollywood Brown to bring up third-and-5. That’s when an offside penalty brought up a free play, which C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepted. While the play didn’t count, it wasted significant time before bringing up third-and-inches.

Samaje Perine converted the third-and-short for a first down at Philadelphia’s 24.

Mahomes scrambled for 7 then hit Brown for a 6-yard gain to put the ball on the 11. Worthy caught a swing pass to make it second-and-3 from the 4-yard line,

While it looked like Brown had scored, the officials called offensive pass interference for a pick play, moving the ball back 10 yards.

Mahomes gained 7 of those yards back to make it third-and-6 from the 7, before finding DeAndre Hopkins on the left side for his second touchdown of the game — a score that was plenty important to some.

Worthy also went over 100 yards receiving on the game during the drive with seven receptions for 107.

While the Chiefs attempted an onside kick, they did not recover it.