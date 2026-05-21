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Chiefs sign 2026 second-round pick R Mason Thomas

  
Published May 21, 2026 05:11 PM

One more member of the Chiefs’ 2026 draft class has put pen to paper.

According to the league’s daily transaction wire, second-round pick R Mason Thomas signed his rookie contract on Thursday.

Thomas, who was selected at No. 40 overall in April, played his college ball at Oklahoma. He was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2025, having registered 6.5 sacks with 9.5 tackles for loss in 10 games.

In all, Thomas registered 25.5 tackles for loss with 17.0 sacks in his college career.

Recently, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce called Thomas a “freak of nature,” adding he can’t wait to see how Thomas gets after quarterbacks as a pro.