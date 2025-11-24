 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Chiefs sign Dameon Pierce to practice squad

  
Published November 24, 2025 04:57 PM

The Chiefs have signed running back Dameon Pierce to their practice squad, the team announced Monday.

They cut wide receiver Jimmy Holiday from the practice squad to make room for Pierce.

The Chiefs needed help at the position with Isiah Pacheco sidelined.

The Chargers, Broncos, Bears, Eagles, Colts, Bengals and Dolphins also had interest, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

The 2022 fourth-round pick was in his fourth season with the Texans when they cut him last week.

Pierce led the Texans with 939 rushing yards during his rookie season but wound up behind Devin Singletary the next year and has remained a reserve since then. He has 10 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown as the third option in a backfield with Woody Marks and Nick Chubb.