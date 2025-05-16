 Skip navigation
Chiefs sign OG Tremayne Anchrum

  
Published May 16, 2025 07:07 PM

The Chiefs signed offensive guard Tremayne Anchrum on Friday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

The Texans cut Anchrum on April 21.

Anchrum, 26, joined Houston last November, signing with the team’s practice squad. He did not appear in a game for Houston last season but returned on a futures contract.

The Rams made Anchrum a seventh-round pick in 2020, and he has appeared in 31 career games with one start. He was on the Rams’ roster in Super Bowl LIV.

Anchrum also has spent time with the Seahawks and Saints.

The Chiefs placed running back Keaontay Ingram on injured reserve after he cleared waivers Friday.

Ingram signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad in November 2023, and he appeared in one game for the team last season. He was a 2022 sixth-round pick by the Cardinals and had 62 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown in 20 games in Arizona.