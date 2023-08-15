Chiefs sign Olakunle Fatukasi, Duron Lowe

The Chiefs have added a pair of defensive players.

Kansas City announced on Tuesday that the team has signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi and cornerback Duron Lowe.

Fatukasi entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers. He appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers, with all but one of his snaps coming on special teams. He was waived in December and signed with Denver’s practice squad. He then signed a futures deal with New England but was waived late last week.

Lowe has previously spent time with the Rams and Buccaneers but has not yet appeared in a regular season game.