Chiefs take 6-0 lead on Isiah Pacheco’s touchdown run
Published January 1, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore whether the Chiefs could end up taking their foot off the gas pedal, despite being the better team, against the Broncos in Week 17.
The Broncos under Jerry Rosburg so far don’t look any different than the Broncos under Nathaniel Hackett.
After a quick three-and-out by the Broncos, the Chiefs marched right down the field for an opening touchdown. The Broncos now have gone nine consecutive possessions allowing a score, not counting the Rams’ kneeldown on the final play of last week’s game.
The Chiefs used 10 plays to go 65 yards before rookie Isiah Pacheco scored on a 5-yard run.
Holder Tommy Townsend botched the hold and had to run for it. He didn’t get close to the end zone.
The Chiefs lead 6-0 with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter.
Patrick Mahomes, the MVP favorite, has started 6-for-6 for 55 yards.