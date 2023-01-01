Chiefs take 6-0 lead on Isiah Pacheco’s touchdown run

The Broncos under Jerry Rosburg so far don’t look any different than the Broncos under Nathaniel Hackett.

After a quick three-and-out by the Broncos, the Chiefs marched right down the field for an opening touchdown. The Broncos now have gone nine consecutive possessions allowing a score, not counting the Rams’ kneeldown on the final play of last week’s game.

The Chiefs used 10 plays to go 65 yards before rookie Isiah Pacheco scored on a 5-yard run.

Holder Tommy Townsend botched the hold and had to run for it. He didn’t get close to the end zone.

The Chiefs lead 6-0 with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter.

Patrick Mahomes, the MVP favorite, has started 6-for-6 for 55 yards.