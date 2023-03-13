 Skip navigation
Chiefs tender Tommy Townsend as restricted free agent

  
Published March 13, 2023 02:36 AM
Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend won’t become an unrestricted free agent this week because the Chiefs have moved to keep him in Kansas City.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs have tendered Townsend as a restricted free agent. They have tendered him at the lowest level, which means the team will have the right to match any offer Townsend gets from another team but will not get any compensation if he were to leave.

That tender comes with a $2.6 million salary if Townsend remains with the Chiefs.

Townsend has spent the last three seasons in Kansas City. He was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler after averaging 50.4 yards per kick during the 2022 season.