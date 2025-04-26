 Skip navigation
Chiefs trade up to draft RB Brashard Smith in seventh round

  
Published April 26, 2025 06:12 PM

The Chiefs have made a move in the final round of the draft to bring in a running back.

Kansas City sent No. 251 and No. 257 — the final pick of the draft — to New England for No. 228. With that selection, the Chiefs picked running back Brashard Smith out of SMU.

Smith spent his first three seasons at Miami before transferring to SMU in 2024. He was a first-team All-ACC selection in his one season with the Mustangs, recording 1,332 yards rushing with 14 touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 327 yards with four TDs.

The last time the Chiefs took a running back in the draft was Isiah Pacheco, who was also selected in the seventh round back in 2022.