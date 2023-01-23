 Skip navigation
Chiefs waive Chris Lammons

  
Published January 23, 2023 12:39 PM
The Chiefs waived cornerback Chris Lammons on Monday, the team announced, leaving them with 52 players on their 53-player roster.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) returned to practice last week. The Chiefs could activate them from injured reserve this week, which would create the need for corresponding moves.

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t played since Week 11 and Fortson since Week 15.

Lammons has been a four-phase special teams player, with his 322 special teams snaps the most on the team this season. He made seven tackles in 16 regular-season games.

He played 23 special teams snaps Saturday against the Jaguars and made one tackle.