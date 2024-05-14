 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_pickett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
nbc_csu_36brissett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
nbc_csu_37flacco_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_pickett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
nbc_csu_36brissett_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
nbc_csu_37flacco_240513.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs will host Bengals in Week Two

  
Published May 14, 2024 08:01 AM

The Chiefs will open the 2024 regular season with back-to-back home games against AFC North opponents.

Monday brought word that they will host the Ravens on Thursday, September 5 in the first game of the season. On Tuesday, we learned who they will play in Week Two.

The Bengals will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 15. The game will kick of at 4:25 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast on CBS.

If all goes according to plan, the matchup will be a continuation of the Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes rivalry that played out over the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Burrow and the Bengals beat the Chiefs on the road in the AFC title game after the 2021 season, but Mahomes got the win back in the next playoffs. The two teams played in Week 17 last season, but Burrow was out with a right wrist injury and the Chiefs got a 25-17 win on their way to a second straight Super Bowl title.