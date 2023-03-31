Chiefs will keep training camp at St. Joseph through 2024

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs will keep training camp at St. Joseph through 2024

  
Published March 31, 2023 08:48 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230331
March 31, 2023 09:11 AM
From Super Bowl Sunday to the first weekend of the NFL season, Mike Florio and Peter King name their favorite sports days from any league each year.

The Chiefs will begin the quest to defend their Super Bowl championship at a familiar spot.

Kansas City announced on Friday that the team has exercised its option to keep training camp at Missouri Western State in St. Joseph, Mo. through the 2024 season.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will return to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph community for another two years,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in a statement. “Missouri Western and St. Joseph have warmly hosted our team and fans for the past 13 years — a welcome start to the NFL season. I want to thank President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy and Director of Athletics Andy Carter for their leadership throughout this process, and we look forward to starting our 2023 season at Missouri Western again this summer.”

The Chiefs have been holding their training camp at Missouri Western since 2010, with the exception of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Kansas City’s release also noted that specific dates for this year’s training camp will be announced in mid-June.