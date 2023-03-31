Chiefs will keep training camp at St. Joseph through 2024

The Chiefs will begin the quest to defend their Super Bowl championship at a familiar spot.

Kansas City announced on Friday that the team has exercised its option to keep training camp at Missouri Western State in St. Joseph, Mo. through the 2024 season.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will return to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph community for another two years,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in a statement. “Missouri Western and St. Joseph have warmly hosted our team and fans for the past 13 years — a welcome start to the NFL season. I want to thank President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy and Director of Athletics Andy Carter for their leadership throughout this process, and we look forward to starting our 2023 season at Missouri Western again this summer.”

The Chiefs have been holding their training camp at Missouri Western since 2010, with the exception of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Kansas City’s release also noted that specific dates for this year’s training camp will be announced in mid-June.