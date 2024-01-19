Chiefs won’t activate Skyy Moore, Derrick Nnadi ruled out

The Chiefs will not have receiver Skyy Moore back for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Friday press conference that Moore tweaked his knee during Thursday’s practice and will not be activated for the divisional round matchup.

Moore had been designated to return after suffering a knee injury during the Week 15 win over the Patriots.

In his second season, Moore had 21 receptions for 244 yards with a touchdown in 14 regular-season games.

Reid also noted that the Chiefs won’t have defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, who is out with a triceps injury. He started all 17 games for Kansas City this year, recording 29 total tackles with a sack.

Reserve offensive tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) is out. Donovan Smith will continue to start at left tackle.