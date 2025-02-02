Chip Kelly will be the Raiders’ offensive coordinator

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has found his offensive coordinator.

ESPN reports that the Raiders will hire former Eagles and 49ers head coach Chip Kelly to head up the offensive side of the coaching staff. It’s the first time he will be assistant in the NFL.

Kelly was the offensive coordinator for Ohio State during the 2024 season, so both he and Carroll have won national titles at the college level. Kelly spent six seasons as the head coach at UCLA before making the move to Columbus and he was the head coach at Oregon for four years before being hired by the Eagles in 2013.

With Kelly in place, the Raiders will now get to work on figuring out who will be executing his offensive vision at quarterback. Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder saw time at the position in 2024, but the team is expected to bring in other options for Carroll’s first season.