Chop Robinson: Dolphins chemistry is definitely better than last year

  
Published May 14, 2025 01:13 PM

The Dolphins slumped to 8-9 and out of the playoffs after making the postseason in each of head coach Mike McDaniel’s first two seasons on the job, so they’d like to turn things around in 2025.

Edge rusher Chop Robinson sees some early signs that things are moving in the right direction. He noted the attendance at the team’s offseason program has been strong and that everyone is on the same page when it comes to how to build toward the start of the season.

“I mean just everybody being here, you get to see the team chemistry like everybody just wants the same goal, everybody wants to be great,” Robinson said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Everybody wants to win. So the only way to do that is doing it all together. So the chemistry is definitely better than it was last year.”

The Dolphins didn’t make any splashy additions this offseason, but they did part ways with veterans like tackle Terron Armstead and defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey could be traded as well, so there will be a lot riding on how the rest of the roster coalesces in the coming months.