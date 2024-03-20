Chris Board agrees to terms with Ravens

The Ravens have agreed to terms with inside linebacker Chris Board, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports.

Board, 28, spent his first four seasons in Baltimore after the Ravens signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He left in 2022 for Detroit and played in New England last season.

In 2023, Board played 17 games with no starts and totaled 10 tackles. He was a core special teams player, with 407 snaps, but he played only one snap on defense.

He has played 293 special teams snaps or more in every one of his six seasons.

Board has played 97 games with three starts in his career, recording 125 tackles and 2.5 sacks.