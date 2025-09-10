 Skip navigation
Chris Boswell will focus on kicking, worry about contract later

  
Published September 10, 2025 09:49 AM

The rash of 2025 training-camp hold-ins included one unlikely participant. For part of August, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell stopped practicing in an effort to get a new deal.

It ended suddenly and abruptly on August 16, when Boswell dressed and participated in a preseason game against the Buccaneers. Unlike teammate Cam Heyward, Boswell did not get any adjustment to his deal before the season started.

That didn’t stop him from delivering a booming 60-yard field goal to deliver a Week 1 win over the Jets.

After the game, I asked Boswell via phone from the team plane how he was able to set aside the unsuccessful effort to get a new deal and focus on the task at hand.

“I kind of just look at it you know, my kicking will take care of all that,” Boswell said. “I’m not worried on it. I’m not focused on it. You know, that’s why we all have agents and stuff like that. It didn’t get done and, you know, they have a business to run, too. I mean, just like I gotta look out for myself. I didn’t come to — nothing came about it so just move on, and figure out another time.”

Boswell is signed through 2026. He’s making $3.12 million this year, and $3.2 million next year. In cash, that puts him at No. 14 among all NFL kickers for 2025.